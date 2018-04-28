FIFA lifts transfer ban on Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor announced Friday that the transfer ban handed by FIFA last month has been lifted following an appeal by the club. The club was banned by top football federation earlier in March from registering any new players during the next trading window for missing a deadline to settle an unpaid transfer fee. "As a result of non-payment to AS Trencin within 30 days, Trabzonspor are banned from registering any new players - either nationally or internationally - for the entirety of the next registration period," FIFA had said in a statement. Trabzonspor had signed Slovakia midfielder Matus Bero from AS Trencin for 2.5 million euros ($3.08 million) in 2016. Following the decision, Trabzonspor raised objected, claiming that the outstanding transfer fee had been paid and the Slovakian team had not informed FIFA about it.