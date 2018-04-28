Gulf crisis fuels Qatar national pride in PSG

Turn right at the Venice-style canal inside Doha's Villagio mall, complete with electric gondolas for shoppers, and you will find the Paris Saint-Germain store. A narrow entrance leads to a treasure trove of all things PSG - from kit, key rings and t-shirts emblazoned with the fans' chant "Ici, c'est Paris!' to the club's very own brand of espadrilles. The walls are adorned with TV screens showing game highlights and pictures of the team's biggest stars: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The store is everything you would expect from the French football club-turned-global sporting brand under its Qatari owners. But the European club has become something more for Qatar over the past 10 months of boycott by its Gulf neighbours - a symbol of national pride.

Inside the shop, the change is palpable. "It used to be all Saudis and people from the UAE in here," a shop assistant told AFP. "Now it is Qataris - young Qataris."

Qataris traditionally support one local and one international team, many plumping for Spanish giants Barcelona or Real Madrid. But Doha has been on a mission to court a loyal fan base for its flagship club. Two months into the Gulf crisis, PSG spent 400 million euros ($490 million) to sign Neymar and Mbappe. The move triggered scrutiny by UEFA in the form of a Financial Fair Play investigation, but also attracted new fans. "The transfer of Neymar has made a big difference to the popularity of the team among Qataris," local fan Mabkhout al-Marri told AFP.

"It has increased its popularity to the point that for some Qataris, PSG is number one, then Barcelona or Real Madrid."

Meanwhile, Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery announced on Friday he would leave the French club at the end of the season.