League-leader Galatasaray beats Beşiktaş 2-0 in Istanbul derby

League-leader Galatasaray defeated Beşiktaş 2-0 in critical Super League derby on Sunday, inching closer to a record-setting 21st title.

Some 50,000 fans in Turk Telekom stadium watched The Lions' defensive midfielder Fernando and winger Garry Rodrigues put away two goals to give their team a decisive win over the Eagles.

In the 23rd minute, Fernando took advantage of a low cross into the penalty box from defender Yuto Nagatomo to score, giving Galatasaray an early lead.

Beşiktaş defender Dusko Tosic was pulled out of the match in the 65th minute with a red card for fouling Galatasaray striker Bafetimbi Gomis, who failed to score on the free kick.

In the 70th minute, a powerful shot from inside the penalty area by Rodrigues put the score at 2-0.

The win put Galatasaray at the top of league standings with 66 points, followed closely by Istanbul Başakşehir with 65 points. Beşiktaş went into the match with its lead cut to just one point, at 62 against Galatasaray's 63. Sunday's defeat put the Eagles in fourth place behind Fenerbahçe.

The win is a hugely significant victory for Galatasaray, who could not win the last 11 derbies against Beşiktaş and arch-rival Fenerbahçe. The Lions were beaten six times and drew in five matches.

A league title this season would be Galatasaray's 21st. Beşiktaş has won the last two years, with a total of 15 titles. Fenerbahçe has 19 titles.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş administration decided Thursday that it would not take the field against Fenerbahçe on May 3, contesting the Turkish Football Federation's decision to continue with the Turkish Cup semifinal match.

On April 19, the Istanbul derby was called off due to violence after Beşiktaş Manager Şenol Güneş got injured by objects flung from the stands of Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium.