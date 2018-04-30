Tosun transfer keeps on giving for Beşiktaş

Turkish giant Beşiktaş generated their first additional income on Saturday from Cenk Tosun's transfer to Premier League side Everton. On January 8, Everton completed Tosun's transfer for 22 million euros. According to the contract, Beşiktaş would earn an additional 500,000 euros if Tosun were to start at least 10 matches for Everton this season.

The clause was fulfilled Saturday as Tosun started against Huddersfield in game week 36. He also scored his fourth goal this season as Everton beat lowly Huddersfield Town 2-0.

The result left Huddersfield 16th on 35 points from as many games, two more than Swansea City and three ahead of 18th-placed Southampton, who rekindled its survival hopes with a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth. Huddersfield dictated the pace in the opening half of a scrappy affair but Everton always looked more likely to break the deadlock. Tosun fired the Toffees ahead in the 39th minute with a fine finish from 18 meters after good work by Theo Walcott. The visitors missed two good chances to double their advantage in the second half before Idrissa Gueye silenced the noisy home crowd with a superb shot from 20 meters which gave the home keeper Jonas Loessl no chance.

According to the contract signed with Everton, the Eagles could also win additional 500,000 euros if Everton would advance to the UEFA Europa League. If Everton advances to Champions League, Beşiktaş would earn 750,000 euros. If Cenk Tosun scores 15 goals in each season Beşiktaş would earn 500,000 euros, if he scores 25 goals, Beşiktaş will make 1 million euros in additional income. Tosun scored 41 goals in 96 Turkish Super League games since the start of the 2014-15 season.

As for the Premier League's other games, Liverpool's hopes of virtually securing a top-four Premier League spot were frustrated by a battling Stoke City side, who restricted the usually free-scoring Reds to a goalless draw at Anfield Saturday.

Chelsea meanwhile kept its hopes of finishing in the top four after an early goal from Cesc Fabregas helped it secure a 1-0 win over a Swansea team, which is just one point above the bottom three and face a major battle to retain top-flight status.

Southampton gave itself a shot at safety by beating south coast rivals Bournemouth 2-1 with two goals from Dusan Tadic. Bottom side West Brom continues to defy relegation after Matt Phillips' first-half shot gave them a 1-0 win at Newcastle United, their eighth point from four games under caretaker manager Darren Moore.

Palace all but guaranteed its safety after thumping Leicester City 5-0, a result that will do little to halt the speculation over Claude Puel's future as the Foxes' manager.

Although Huddersfield is three points clear of 18th-placed Southampton, its run-in is difficult with trips to Manchester City and Chelsea and a home game against Arsenal, which will be Arsene Wenger's final match in charge of the Gunners.