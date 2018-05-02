Teammates rally to show support for Bayern keeper Ulreich after Madrid mistake

Benzema scores twice against Bayern to send Real Madrid into Champions League final

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich apologised on Wednesday after his costly mistake led to the Germans bowing out of the Champions League's semi-finals at Real Madrid.

The teams were level at 1-1 at the start of the second half when Corentin Tolisso, under pressure from Toni Kroos, played a short back-pass to Ulreich. The Bayern goalkeeper would have reached the ball ahead of Karim Benzema but he appeared to realize late that he wasn't allowed to pick it up. Instead, he attempted to clear it with his foot but let the ball slip through for Benzema to score.

Bayern fought back from the blow but fell short. James Rodriguez equalized, but the game finished 2-2 and Real Madrid advanced 4-3 on aggregate.

The German giants lost to Spanish opposition in the knock-out phase for the fifth year in a row.

"Words cannot describe how disappointed I am over the Champions League exit. We really wanted to reach the final and we gave our best and then this unnecessary mistake happened to me," Ulreich wrote on Instagram.

"I can't explain it. I'm sorry. for my team and for you fans."

Ulreich has been Bayern's first-choice goalkeeper since Germany's captain Manuel Neuer was injured last September.

His top performances helped Bayern secure a sixth straight Bundesliga title last month and after his social media post, teammates quickly offered support and comfort.

"You saved our ass many times, Ulle" replied Spanish international Javi Martinez.

"Head up! We win together, we lose together," said defender Jerome Boateng, who missed the game injured.

"Heads up. We are a team," wrote Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

"Continue on and on," commented Bayern's official Instagram account.

Bayern's hopes of winning the treble faded in Madrid, but they can still finish with the double as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on May 19 in Berlin.