Lyon wins fifth Women's Champs League crown

Olympique Lyonnais became the most successful women's Champions League team on Thursday after recovering to beat VfL Wolfsburg 4-1 and clinch a fifth title with all the goals scored in extra time and the German side finishing with 10 players. Lyon, seeking a third straight Champions League triumph and a fifth overall to eclipse four-times winners FFC Frankfurt, dominated possession and had more chances but were stifled by a resolute Wolfsburg defence and goalkeeper Almuth Schult. The German champions looked as if they were still recovering from being taken to extra time and penalties in Saturday's German Cup final when they beat Bayern Munich. However, Wolfsburg did take the lead when a long throw out by Schult reached Harder who strode into the opposition half and shot from 25 metres. The German side's joy was short-lived when midfielder Alexandra Popp received a second booking, reducing Wolfsburg to 10 players. It proved to be costly, as Lyon equalised two minutes later. Defender Lena Goessling failed to clear and Henry capitalised, taking the ball into the area and firing into the top corner. The French side took the lead almost straight from the restart when substitute Shanice van de Sanden raced down the right and into the box, putting in a low cross for Le Sommer to flick the ball into the net. A scuffed half-volley from Hegerberg shortly before halftime in the extra period made it 3-1 and meant the Norwegian became the first player to score 15 goals in a Champions League campaign. Veteran Abily, who will retire at the end of the season, fittingly sealed the win with a clean strike four minutes from the end. The Frenchwoman has played a part in each of Lyon's victorious European campaigns and can cap her career with a glittering treble when the league champions take on Paris St Germain in the French Cup next week.