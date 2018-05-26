Thousands of Galatasaray fans celebrate league title on Istanbul's Istiklal

Thousands of Galatasaray supporters gathered late Friday on Istanbul's famous Istiklal Street to celebrate their team's win in the Turkish Super League this season.

Organized by ultrAslan, the main Galatasaray fan group, the event took place in front of Galatasaray High School.

The fans celebrated by singing songs and lighting hundreds of torches in the colors of their favorite team — yellow and red. Because of the grandeur of the celebrations, massive smoke clouds could be seen from other parts of the city.

The festivities that blocked the street for tramway and pedestrian traffic took place under heavy police presence.

In the last week of the Super League season, Galatasaray secured its record 21st Turkish championship after beating Göztepe 1-0 away from home.