Time for Klopp to prove himself

Here we are, ready for the most important game of the season – and probably one of the most important games of this decade. Two completely different teams, with vast differences in their squads and strategies, will clash tonight. But more importantly, it can easily be dubbed as a clash between two fundamentally different footballing philosophies.

The reason I attribute such importance to this game is due to the fact that Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp represent two different the footballing philosophies that are locked in a fierce battle since the Barca revolution in 2009.

This game is not simply a Champions League final – it will determ

ine whether this season will be remembered for collective actions or individualistic strategies.

First of all, it may seem like Liverpool and Real Madrid is playing a similar game – a fast, direct approach with low possession. But, there are huge differences in the ways both teams attack and defend.

While Liverpool relies on its collective press in the opponent's half to both disrupt and intercept in very dangerous zones, Real Madrid's strategy relies on more classic defending by positioning in their half. On top of that, Zidane's team does not have a precise plan for executing attacks collectively, making them bound to individual creative talents.

But how does Liverpool attack collectively and do it really fast? The trick is in its way of starting the attacks, the initial press before the interception. Klopp's way of pressing has much more to it than merely chasing the ball. It is essential to press the opponent into a certain position in counter-pressing. In other words, counter-pressing is made up of carefully planned steps, each aimed at pushing the opponent into playing into a certain direction, eventually leading to an interception.

Real Madrid also tries to implement a similar tactic, but their version of pressing is rather chaotic. Real's pressing is not aimed at intercepting the ball in the first try, unlike Liverpool's. They rather target the deficiencies in the opponent's build-up.

If this approach is countered by a specific build-up play, based on long balls, by Klopp, then Liverpool can push Real Madrid into a trap where it will be forced to repel continuous fast attacks. Thus, Real Madrid would not be able to attack properly while being pressed constantly and intensely, and Liverpool can find plenty of opportunities.

On the other hand, Salah and Mane's decision to continue fasting will definitely affect Liverpool's attacks. The human body cannot sustain a hard physical effort after hours of low energy levels and fatigue. I most certainly respect their decision, but it is irrational to expect that their decision would not have any effect on their performance. I am sure that both sides are aware of this fact and have prepared their plans accordingly. In the end, I believe this time collective action will prevail over the individualistic approach, which is against the nature of football.