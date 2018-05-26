Valbuena dismisses Bordeaux rumors

Fenerbahçe's Mathieu Valbuena has played down the rumors linking him to French side Bordeaux. The rumors surfaced after the French winger was benched by Fenerbahçe coach Aykut Kocaman in the second half of the Spor Toto Super League 2017-2018 season.

Valbuena, however, ended the speculations as he told French media that "I will not leave Fenerbahçe. Istanbul is a beautiful city and I am fine there."

The 33-year-old made 40 approaches for Fenerbahçe, scoring eight goals and producing 16 assists. Meanwhile, Turkish media reports claimed that Fenerbahçe is set to part ways with coach Kocaman after a season that saw the Istanbul side finish second. According to reports, Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus was the likely candidate to replace Kocaman. Jesus has previously managed Portugal powerhouses Benfica and Sporting Lisbon. He would likely take up the job if current club Chairman Aziz Yıldırım wins the election for Fenerbahçe chairmanship on June 3. Yıldırım is going up against Ali Koç, a prominent Turkish businessman. In other developments, Roma is reportedly interested in another Turkish player after Cengiz Ünder's great success at the club. Italy's leading sports daily, La Gazzetta della Sport claimed that Beşiktaş midfielder Tolgay Arslan was on Roma's watchlist. Arslan is one of the three midfielders who are on Roma's transfer agenda, along with Atlanta's Bryan Cristante and Dinamo Zagreb's Ante Coric. Arslan played 43 matches and made three assists this season. Even though the Black Eagles have extended his contract until 2022, the Istanbul giant may sell Arslan if it receives an offer of over 10 million euros, according to Turkish media.