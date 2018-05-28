Real, Liverpool face changes after Kiev joy and despair

Real Madrid faces uncertainty over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale after adding another chapter to its glorious European history as the sublime and the ridiculous combined to make Liverpool suffer the most devastating of defeats.

While Real celebrated a third successive Champions League title and a fourth in five years, the Liverpool players cut sorry figures on the NSC Olympiyskiy Stadium pitch.

The most forlorn of all was Loris Karius, who graced the biggest occasion of his career with two goalkeeping gaffes that will haunt him for some time to come.

His blunders and the first-half loss of striker Mohammed Salah to injury were mortal blows which had disbelief etched on the faces of manager Juergen Klopp and all those in red on and off the pitch in Kiev.

In truth, Real was superior, but Zinedine Zidane's side was undoubtedly helped by the sad exit of Egypt star Salah just after the half hour after he was wrenched to the ground by Sergio Ramos.

After unsettling Real up to that point, Klopp's team could not readjust, and from then on the now-13-times European champions had the upper hand.

The Egyptian federation at least had good news as they tweeted Sunday that x-rays showed Salah had only a shoulder ligament injury.

The minister for youth and sport, Khaled Abdel Aziz, told the al-Masry al-Yawm newspaper the player would be treated in England for around two weeks before joining the team's pre-World Cup training camp.

It was a game, said Klopp, where you end up thinking, "Wow, how did all that happen tonight?" The Liverpool players were clearly shocked by Salah's injury and barely survived until halftime.

After regrouping during the interval, Liverpool had settled again, but ultimately it was sunk by three goals which were astonishing in their own ways.

There was little to be said after the game to Karius, who apologized for his errors. Klopp will face growing pressure to replace the 24-year-old German keeper signed from Mainz in May 2016.

Karius said: "If I could go back in time, I would. I feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down today. It's very hard right now but that's the life of a goalkeeper. You have to get your head up again."

The defeat was yet another at a European final for Klopp after losing with Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in 2013 and with Liverpool against Sevilla in the Europa League in 2016.

That season he also lost the League Cup final with Liverpool against Manchester City. The German manager will undoubtedly be looking at areas that need improving.

Salah, who had scored 44 goals this season, looks even more irreplaceable amid talk Real themselves would like to sign the player.

Real coach Zidane, who has now won an unprecedented third Champions League or European Cup title in successive seasons with the same club, may also have to bring some changes, whether he wants to or not.

His moment of triumph was overshadowed somewhat by a Ronaldo interview which suggested the Portugal star would be leaving the club, while two-goal Bale is frustrated with recent lack of starts and said he would also be considering his future. It all added to the many talking points of an evening of joy and despair in Kiev few are likely to forget.