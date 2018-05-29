Ramos, Karius and the betrayal of destiny

Rationality and ethics have an inseparable connection. What is unethical cannot be rational, because private interest is inseparable from social interest. Man as a social being is bound to cooperate with others to survive, and that forces him to act for the common good. Otherwise, as philosopher Thomas Hobbes warns us, a war of each against all would be inescapable, something that none of us would want.

Without justice, we would not be any different from other species, which we think are less rational than us. Thus, what is smart must also be just. But when I think of Sergio Ramos' tackle on Mohammad Salah on Saturday night – although it brought the trophy – the only thing I can say is that it was an act of pure evil.

Hegel says that when we look at the world rationally, the world also looks back rationally. But it seems that despite every effort of philosophical progress, there is always room for counterrevolution. If the game between Liverpool and Real Madrid had continued normally without Salah's injury, it was almost obvious that Liverpool would have scored before the first half ended.

The first thirty minutes of the game was just in the way that Jurgen Klopp wanted, his team was pressing high and pressing well. Real Madrid was so afraid of the threat posed by Mane, Firmino and Salah that it did not even push its defenders close to midfield.

However, what was crucial in this plan was that Liverpool was threatening Real in both wings. When Ramos intentionally injured Salah, Liverpool not only lost its best player but also the structural threat it posed. The occasion is clear enough, the way Ramos took Salah down makes clear that the Spanish player intentionally injured his opponent. After that instant, the game lost its objectivity, it was a game between the good and the evil. We cannot take football from its ethical context that would make the game lose its nature as a source of enjoyment. Nonetheless, it was clear that Ramos crossed the ethical line and it was a categorical imperative for anyone who cares about football to wish retribution.

Then, destiny betrayed progression again, Karius' mistakes rewarded the unethical game. He violated the main principles of goalkeeping in the first and the last goal he conceded. First, he underestimated Benzema and took the risk that no goalkeeper should take. Then, he mispositioned his body and tried to catch a ball that he could have punched with ease. Of course, these are natural mistakes in football, and Karius is a human being. But the way Real Madrid won the trophy proved only one point – its philosophy cannot bring progress for football.

The nature of football requires collective teamwork that is why we play this game with eleven players and with a superior mind, a coach. The beauty and glory of this game arise from the way we honor collective effort, not individual pragmatism. Just as in social life, immoral actions cannot be glorified and praised, regardless of their material success. Because that would leave us with barbarism, something deeply opposed to humanity.

Football cannot be separated from the fundamental values that make life good and beautiful, and when I look at how Liverpool's one-year effort went astray, all I can say is that destiny betrayed football.