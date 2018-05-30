Salah won't miss more than 3 weeks, will play at World Cup, Egypt's FA says

Mohamed Salah could still play a role for Egypt at the World Cup after the Egyptian Football Association announced Wednesday that the injured Liverpool striker would be out for "not more" than three weeks.

"The football federation reiterates that Salah will be at the World Cup, God willing, and will be out for no longer than three weeks," the federation said after its president Hani Abu Reda and the team doctor met with Salah in Spain, where he is undergoing treatment.

A full three-week absence would likely keep Salah out of action until at least June 17, meaning he would miss Egypt's opening fixture in Group A against Uruguay on June 15. They then face Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Salah arrived for rehabilitation in Valencia on Sunday, the day after he injured his shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final Real Madrid won 3-1.

The Egyptian FA announced on Monday that their star player, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, had started rehabilitation immediately on Sunday in the hope of playing a role in Egypt's first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

The Liverpool forward was injured in the first half of the Champions League final against Real Madrid and left the field in tears. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the game that Salah's World Cup campaign was in jeopardy but the EFA gave an optimistic update on Wednesday after its president Hani Abu Reda, national team coach Hector Cuper and doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela met with the forward in Valencia.

The day after Salah was injured, he tweeted: "It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud.

"Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

Egyptians have pinned their hopes on Salah at the World Cup. The forward scored twice in a win over Congo that qualified Egypt for their third finals - and their first since 1990.

Following Salah's injury Egyptians reacted on social media, with some claiming that there was a conspiracy against him and others insulting Ramos.