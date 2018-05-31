Fenerbahçe presidential race heats up

Fenerbahçe, one of Turkish football's "Big Three," is torn between status quo and a new president as it heads to the polls on June 3. Aziz Yıldırım, Fenerbahçe president since February 1998, will face off against his main opponent businessman Ali Koç in the election.

In a Monday interview with Sabah, Turkey's most-circulated newspaper, Yıldırım responded harshly to the rumors that Fenerbahçe was in a financial crisis.

"Fenerbahçe is the most advantaged club among its rivals. If Turkey goes bankrupt, then Fenerbahçe does too. When I became president in the late '90s, there were financial problems, there are problems today and naturally, there will be in the future. But the opposition [Ali Koç] promises nothing on this issue. We will spend all our resources for the club's football branch," the reigning club president said.

"Fenerbahçe got through a very tough period after [Gülenist Terror Group] FETÖ's match-fixing plot on July 3, 2011. Later they tried to overthrow the elected government and capture the whole state. They also tried to capture TL 6-7 billion [$1.34-$1.57 billion] worth of the sports market in Turkey," he added.

The failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, perpetrated by FETÖ, had serious effects on Turkish football. The match-fixing case implicating Yıldırım and Fenerbahçe in 2011 was a Gülenist plot and cost the club nearly $500 million in share prices, Fenerbahçe president said in an interview with NTV, last year.

Yıldırım and six others were acquitted on charges of match-fixing, two years after their release from prison, following a year of detention and awaiting trial.

"When the operation on FETÖ ends, the situation in stadiums will automatically improve. There are some who regularly provokes the fans. Our coach Aykut Kocaman is successful and we must give him more time," he added.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was tipped as being a candidate for the next Fenerbahçe managerial role by the Turkish press. The French manager was reported to be preparing for talks with Fenerbahçe should Ali Koç win the presidential election, according to turkish-football.com. Koç confirmed holding talks with David Dein and Wenger but denied that he will be taking charge if he wins the election.