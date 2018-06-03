Ali Koç confirmed as Fenerbahçe's 33rd president

Turkish businessman Ali Koç accepted congratulations Sunday as he was voted in to become Fenerbahçe's 33rd president, replacing Aziz Yıldırım, who led the club since 1998.

Polls show Koç won 70 to 75 percent of the vote, though the official count has not been made public.

There has been little challenge to 65-year-old Yıldırım's reign over the last two decades - until Koç, a successful businessman from one of Turkey's wealthiest families, has garnered strong support within the club.

Born in 1967 in Istanbul, Ali Koç is a well-known Turkish businessman, who has held the vice presidency of the executive board of Koç Holding, a prominent Turkish conglomerate, since February 2016.

Under Yıldırım, Fenerbahçe has experienced many ups and downs. The president's battle with the jurisdiction, politicians and fans were always a part of that journey. But Yıldırım's key moment was the fixing scandal in 2011 - which he claims was a malicious plot against Fenerbahçe and led the club's suspension from the European tournaments.

European football's governing body UEFA barred Fenerbahçe from European tournaments for two seasons as a result of its investigation in 2013.

Turkey's match-fixing scandal broke out after the 2010-11 season of the Spor Toto Super Lig, which saw Fenerbahçe win the title.

Several important football figures -- chairmen, players and board members -- were taken into custody over match-fixing and bribery after a legal action was launched in July 2011.

That month, Yıldırım was jailed for forming an illegal organization and his involvement in match-fixing in Turkish football's top division. He was sentenced to six years and three months, of which he served a year.

During his era, Fenerbahce has enlarged and modernized its stadium, Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium -- also known as Ülker Stadium for sponsorship reasons.

The renovation of the stadium, which boasts a 50,530-seat capacity, was completed in April 2006.

The stadium hosted the 2009 UEFA Cup Final, the last under that name. It was rebranded as UEFA Europa League.

In more than 100 years of existence, Fenerbahçe has won 19 Turkish Super Lig titles, six of which came during the Yıldırım era.

Fenerbahçe's men's basketball team was crowned Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champions in May 2017 to become the first ever Turkish club to lift that trophy.