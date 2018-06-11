French side Nice appoint Patrick Vieira as new coach

Former Arsenal and France star Patrick Vieira, world and European champion with Les Bleus, has taken the reins at top flight Nice, the French club said Monday.

Vieira, 41, arrives after a stint at MLS outfit New York City FC and replaces Lucien Favre after signing a three-year contract.

"Leaving New York is an incredibly difficult decision for me and for my family and one that has not been taken lightly," the 41-year-old told NYCFC's website.

"Having the opportunity to be a Head Coach in New York is something many dream of. Our incredibly passionate fans have made this one of the most special experiences I've had in football."

Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, began his coaching career with Manchester City's youth team before joining New York and guiding them to successive playoff appearances.

Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio, performance coach Kristian Wilson and physical performance coach Matt Cook will follow Vieira to Nice.