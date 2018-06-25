Sweden's Durmaz faces race hate storm after Germany loss

Sweden substitute Jimmy Durmaz was subjected to a storm of racial hatred and threats on social media after giving away the free kick that led to Toni Kroos's late winner for Germany in their Group F World Cup clash on Saturday. The stream of abuse on the 29-year-old's Instagram account began almost as soon as the ball hit the back of the net and his team mates jumped to his defence with striker and fellow substitute John Guidetti praising his colleague.

"He ran and fought the whole game, it's unlucky - it's completely idiotic to subject him to hate for that," Guidetti told reporters. Durmaz, who was born in Sweden to parents who had emigrated from Turkey, played down the abuse.

"It's nothing I'm bothered about," Durmaz said. "I'm here proud and representing my country."

The Swedes looked like securing a draw until Kroos struck deep into stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win and emotions boiled over after the final whistle as an angry Sweden coach Janne Andersson accused German officials of taunting his side.