Khazri lifts Tunisia over Panama to end World Cup drought

Wahbi Khazri supplied an assist and the winning goal as Tunisia came from behind to beat Panama 2-1 in a Group G dead rubber Thursday in Saransk and end a 40-year wait for a World Cup win.

Khazri crossed for Fakhreddine Ben Youssef's equalizer early in the second half and netted the decisive strike himself in the 66th minute.

The victory is just Tunisia's second from five trips to the finals and first since they beat Mexico 3-1 in 1978.

Panama were given hope for a maiden win at the World Cup through Yassine Meriah's own goal but were second best for long spells. They finish without a point while Tunisia have three, behind runners-up England on six and group winners Belgium on nine.