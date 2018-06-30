Turkish wrestlers return with 13 medals from Spain

Turkish wrestlers have returned from the 2018 Mediterranean Games in the Spanish city of Tarragona with 13 medals. After bagging eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals in 14 different weight categories, the wrestlers were greeted with flowers in Istanbul's Atatürk International Airport. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Turkish Wrestling Federation Chairman Musa Aydın dedicated the wrestlers' success to all citizens in Turkey.

"Only one of our wrestlers came up fifth while the rest of our wrestlers bagged medals," Aydın said. "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to their success."

He added that they aim to be even more successful in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The wrestlers who won medals in their categories:

Men's Greco-Roman:

Gold: Metehan Başar (87 kg), Yunus Emre Başar (77 kg)

Silver: Elçin Ali (60 kg)

Bronze: Murat Fırat (67 kg)

Men's Freestyle:

Gold: Ahmet Bilici (86 kg), Selahattin Kılıçsallayan (65 kg)

Bronze: Yunus Emre Dede (97 kilo), Muhammet Demir (74 kilo)

Women:

Gold: Evin Demirhan (50 kg), Bediha Gün (57 kg), Elif Jale Yeşilırmak (62 kg), Buse Tosun (68 kg)

Silver: Aysun Erge (53 kg)