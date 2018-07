Beşiktaş are set to send their Portuguese star Ricardo Quaresma to China after transferring defender Dusco Tosic.

According to a report by Sabah newspaper, "Beşiktaş and a Chinese football club agreed on an 8-million-euro deal for Quaresma. The Portuguese star will be paid 6 million euros per season on a two year contract."

Earlier, Beşiktaş sold Tosic to China's Guangzhouin for 4.5 million euros.