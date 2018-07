Former Real Madrid midfielder and youth coach Guti will leave the Spanish club to join Turkish top division side Beşiktaş as an assistant manager from next season, the 41-year-old has said.

Guti, who was touted to take over from Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss prior to Julen Lopetegui's appointment last month, will work alongside manager Şenol Güneş at Beşiktaş.