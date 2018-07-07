Croatia beats Russia penalties after the match finished 2-2 in extra-time

Danijel Subasic saved another penalty and Ivan Rakitic converted the decisive one as Croatia ended the fairy-tale run of World Cup hosts Russia with a 4-3 win on penalties on Saturday to set up a semi-final date with England.

Subasic saved Russia's first penalty from Fedor Smolov and, after Russia's Mario Fernandes and Croatia's Mateo Kovacic had failed to convert, Barcelona's Rakitic clinched the second shoot-out win for the Croats, who reached the last for the second time, following 1998.

The score was locked at 2-2 after regulation and extra-time, with Denis Cheryshev in the 31st minute and Brazil-born Mario Fernandes in the 115th on target for Russia, and Croatia temporarily leading from Andrej Kramaric in the 39th and Domagoj Vida in the 101st.

It was third-time lucky for Croatia against a World Cup host team - after defeats to France in the 1998 semis and Brazil in the 2014 tournament opener - thanks to an improved showing after the break when Russia's energy faded in front of 44,287 at Sochi's Fisht Stadium.

Croatia will now hope to go one better than 20 years ago when they meet England on Wednesday at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, for a place in the July 15 final in the same arena. The other semi-final is Tuesday between France and Belgium in St Petersburg.