Beşiktaş earns nearly 30M euros from defenders in last 3 years

The Black Eagles have been earning a treasure from their defense players. West Ham has joined Liverpool in making a 22-million-euro ($25.6 million) move for Beşiktaş defender Domagoj Vida according to the Sabah newspaper. The Istanbul club previously sold Croatian stopper Matej Mitrovic to Club Brugge for 3.7 million euros, earning 29.25 million euros in total for the last three years. They also sold their Serbian defender Dusko Tosic to Chinese club Guangzhou for 4.5 million euros. Beşiktaş had earned 6 million euros from the transfer of Atınç Nukan, 7 million euros from Ersan Gülüm and 8 million euros from Marcelo's sale to Lyon.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, West Ham, Everton, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have all requested transfer talks with the Black Eagles over Domagoj Vida, according to Sabah. All five clubs are waiting for a response from the Istanbul based outfit. Everton is reportedly willing to offer as high as 17 million euros for the Croatian international. Beşiktaş meanwhile has set a 30-million euros value for him. The Super League team is willing to wait for further offers to be made before entering formal talks. Liverpool had previously put together a package worth 19 million euros in an effort to lure the 29-year-old to Anfield this summer.

A Beşiktaş spokesman added, according to The Mirror: 'We have received offers for Vida and we are considering them but that does not mean he will definitely leave. 'Every player has a price, we will make a final decision in accordance with our budget and interests.' Vida's reputation was enhanced during the World Cup after a string of fine displays alongside Liverpool's Dejan Lovren helped Croatia reach the final.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen man was however powerless to prevent France strolling to a 4-2 victory in Moscow as Les Blues claimed their second World Cup success. Away from his performances on the field, Vida was warned twice by Fifa after posting videos which were deemed to include political references. Footage showed him saying 'Glory to Ukraine', a slogan which has been used by anti-Russian politicians but world football's governing body took no action.