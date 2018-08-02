MLS All-Star goalie interviewed live while playing against Juventus in football first

Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star goalkeeper Brad Guzan was interviewed Wednesday on the pitch while he was playing in a friendly match against Italian champion Juventus.

In a bizarre experiment by TV sports channel ESPN, Guzan, who was given a microphone and an earpiece, conversed with the match's commentators during the game.

Commentator Taylor Twellman later thanked Guzman for the "player live talkback on the field."

"Tried to bring a different perspective and he delivered," Twellman said on Twitter.

At one point, Guzan who seemed unhappy with a referee's decision screamed "Hey!" and immediately apologized to the viewers for "screaming in your ears."

ESPN's innovation received mixed reviews online as it confused a lot of people.

"Aswear [sic]!! Nobody does showbiz like Americans, nobody!" Nigerian rapper eLDee tweeted.

"Goalkeeper Brad Guzan is mic'd up in the middle of the #MLSAllStar game. One of the more strange yet cool things I've ever seen while watching a soccer match," one user wrote.

"I wish they would just let Brad Guzan play the game. What a ridiculous thing to do to have a goalkeeper serve as basically a commentator in the middle of the match," another said.

Aswear!! Nobody does showbiz like Americans, nobody! 😆



They actually mic'd up Brad Guzan (goal keeper) while he's playing and the commentators are conversing with him through this MLS allstar game against Juventus. Soon enough they'll mic strikers. pic.twitter.com/LObyWHFWQO — eLDee (@eLDeeTheDon) August 2, 2018

Juventus prevailed on penalty kicks in the game after the match ended in a 1-1 draw in before a crowd of 72,317 at Atlanta United's $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Juventus scored on all five of its penalties, winning when Mattia De Sciglio drilled one into the upper left corner past Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

The MLS scored on its first three penalties, but Bradley Wright-Phillips of the New York Red Bulls left the door open in the fourth round when he yanked his attempt off the left post.

It was the second straight year that the All-Star Game ended in a 1-1 draw and was decided by penalties. In 2017, Real Madrid prevailed over the MLS squad 4-2 at Chicago's Soldier Field.