Beşiktaş advances to UEFA Europe League group stage with Partizan shutout

Beşiktaş defeated Partizan 3-0 on Thursday, advancing to the UEFA Europe League group stage.





Pepe broke the silence with the match's first goal at the 37th minute. After the Brazilian star's opener, Oğuzhan Özyakup concluded the first half with another goal, widening the gap at the 45th minute.





The South American star took the stage once again at the 69th minute, bringing the score to 3-0.





With the result of the first match, Istanbul heavyweights advanced to the group stage with a victory of 4-1 on aggregate.

UEFA will hold the Europe League group stage draw on Friday. Two other Turkish teams, Fenerbahçe and Akhisarspor, will also participate.