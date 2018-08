Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe, who has had a rough start to the season with two defeats in three weeks, bolstered its squad by signing up defensive midfielder Jailson Marques Siqueira from Brazil's Gremio.

The 22-year-old footballer made his professional debut in 2015, playing for Chapecoense.

In January 2016, Jailson returned to his parent club Gremio.