European Leagues critical of breakaway rumors, back domestic game

A breakaway European Super League would have "serious and lasting implications" for professional football across the continent, the umbrella group representing domestic leagues said yesterday. German magazine Der Spiegel and European Investigative Collaborations, a network of international media, reported on Friday that plans for a Super League, involving top clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United, were back on the table. Citing leaked documents, Der Spiegel said a fresh plan had recently been drafted by Spanish company Key Capital Partners for Real Madrid which foresees 11 top European clubs creating a Super League in 2021. The European Leagues (EL) group, which represents 25 domestic leagues including England's Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga and Spain's La Liga, voiced its "strong opposition" to any such plan yesterday. The statement said domestic football was at "the heart of the game throughout Europe" for players, clubs and fans. "Proposals for a closed Super League will have serious and lasting implications for the long-term sustainability of professional football in Europe," it said.