Turkey's top-tier Super League's 2nd week matches saw Medipol Başakşehir the leader with 27 points.

The leader beat Çaykur Rizespor in an away match on Saturday, maintaining its good run.

Galatasaray finally ended its 3-week losing streak, beating its Anatolian rival Kayserispor on Saturday.

With this result, the Istanbul powerhouse prevented the point gap from widening with Başakşehir staying in the title race.