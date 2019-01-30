Fenerbahçe win to end 6-game winless skid

Fenerbahçe defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 3-2 on Monday evening to move out of the relegation zone, improving to 20 points.

The struggling Yellow Canaries have been suffering its worst season in history, with only three wins in 18 outings prior to Monday's match.

Fenerbahçe are now in 14th place, only three points from the bottom of the league, and a distant 21 points away from the top spot, which is held by Medipol Başakşehir.

League leaders Medipol Başakşehir also won on Monday against Kasımpaşa 2-0 to improve to 41 points and maintained their six-point lead in the Turkish league.

Galatasaray won 1-0 against Göztepe on Saturday evening to improve to second in the standings with 35 points. Also on Saturday evening, Beşiktaş drew against BB Erzurumspor 1-1, taking a major hit in their championship bid. They are now in sixth place with 30 points.