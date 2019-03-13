   
UEFA launches disciplinary probe against PSG striker Neymar

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
BERLIN
Published 13.03.2019 18:44
Updated 13.03.2019 18:49
In this file photo taken on Jan. 23, 2019 Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar looks on during the French Cup round of 32 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg (RCS) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (AFP)
Brazil striker Neymar is facing sanctions from European football body UEFA over remarks he made following his side Paris Saint-Germain's elimination from the Champions League in a defeat to Manchester United.

UEFA said Wednesday a disciplinary investigation has started after the PSG forward criticized in an Instagram post the officiating at last week's match.

United scored a late penalty, awarded following a video review, to advance on the away goals rule with a 3-1 win to tie the last-16 encounter 3-3 on aggregate.

Neymar, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, had watched the game from the stands.

In his Instagram post in Portuguese, Neymar said, "It's a disgrace. They get four guys who don't understand football to watch a slow motion replay in front of the TV," before ending his comments with an abusive remark.

