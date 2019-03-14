Trabzonspor least penalized team in Süper Lig

People from the Black Sea are often portrayed as quick-tempered in Turkish fiction but Trabzonspor has shot down the stereotype with an impeccable disciplinary record in the Süper Lig this season.

Its fellow Black Sea region outfit Çaykur Rizespor, however, ruled Süper Lig as the most penalized team in the 2018-2019 season. As the league goes into game week 26, referees showed a total of 978 yellow cards and 58 red cards.

Trabzonspor was among the three teams, besides league leader Medipol Başakşehir and Bursaspor, to have not seen a single red card. Its players also saw the least number of yellow cards, at only 50. Rizespor, on the other hand, notoriously saw the highest number of penalties. Seven of its players saw red cards and were subsequently expelled from the matches. The team has also seen 46 yellow cards so far.