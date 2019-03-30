Can Solskjaer make United great again?

Jonathan Wilson from The Guardian called Manchester United Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the "high priest of Fergianity." Wilson argued that Solskjaer has become successful by strictly implementing Sir Alex Ferguson's methods on and off of the pitch. Nevertheless, Wilson also argues that Solskjaer needs to be more than the best student of Ferguson's game. I agree: Solskjaer cannot compete with Guardiola and Klopp merely by following in Ferguson's footsteps, and he cannot do it by improving Ferguson's game as well. The problem with Solskjaer's strategy is not of degree, but of kind. He would not be able win the league even if he organized a better Fergian strategy than Ferguson himself because in the end it is based on opponent analysis and utilization of individual talent.

What Guardiola and Klopp achieved cannot be achieved without organizing a self-sufficient, collective game. What I mean by self-sufficient is simple, even though your opponent does not give you opportunities by making obvious mistakes, you should be able to create them on your own. Relying on the most fundamental principle of football, the ball is always faster than the player; you must organize your players to internalize set pieces so well that they can execute them with effective speed. If you can execute any offensive or defensive action with enough accuracy and speed, you can dictate the rules of the game; therefore, you get the upper hand.

However, to control the flow of the game, you need to create a grand strategy in which all set pieces find meaning. The way to create a grand strategy starts with two basic questions: How am I going to win the ball and then how am I going to score? To answer both questions, you need to be able to organize your players in a way that they should be able to execute the same strategy each time with enough efficiency.

The problem with pure opponent analysis and dependency on individual talent is that you cannot achieve any proficiency with these methods since their content and method change each time. The weaknesses of Manchester City and the weaknesses of Liverpool are much different, and if you only devote a week for each game and solely focus on your opponent, you cannot utilize the ball being faster than the player. Without repeating the same strategy over and over again, how can you execute set pieces with enough accuracy and speed? Then you are bound to your individual talents, who need to prevail against a set of players acting collectively.

Don't get me wrong, there are still lots of teams playing in this way, and most certainly, as his record already shows, Solskjaer can beat them with proper opponent analysis and the utilization of individual talent. Nonetheless, if we are talking about United being one of the greatest teams on earth again, we need to understand that it requires catching up with the zeitgeist, which had categorically differentiated itself from Fergianity.