Diagne set to be Süper Lig's top scorer

Galatasaray's Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne will most likely be the top scorer of the Süper Lig which ends this week. With 30 goals, 14 goals higher than the closest rival, he is only one match away to end the season as league leader.

If he succeeds, he will be 17th top scorer Galatasaray has had in the Süper Lig in its history. Diagne already has the title of top foreign scorer of the league.

The 27-year-old striker who joined the Lions in the January transfer window, has scored 30 goals in 29 matches since he started the season with Kasımpaşa. He scored 20 for Kasımpaşa and 10 for Galatasaray and remains ahead of Burak Yılmaz of Beşiktaş and Papiss Cisse of Aytemiz Alanyaspor.