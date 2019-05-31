Transfer rumors and reality check in Süper Lig

The Süper Lig is over and rumors are circulating faster than ever as teams brace for a busy transfer window. Media outlets are awash with reports of foreign players linked to Turkish outfits while few seem to have a substance of truth in them and others often have fallen apart even before the clubs acknowledge negotiations.

Yet one thing was for sure yesterday, Abdullah Avcı and Medipol Başakşehir parted ways after the club finished second in the league. Likewise, İbrahim Üzülmez ended his tenure with Gençlerbirliği just as the Ankara club was promoted to the Süper Lig.

In other news, Beşiktaş is tracking Fulham's André Schürlle and Francesco Caputo of Empoli is linked to Fenerbahçe.

Abdullah Avcı left the club's headquarters yesterday after talks with the administration, shortly before the club announced his departure. "The club had a mutual agreement with Abdullah Avcı, a valuable friend of President Göksel Gümüşdağ and a teammate for 13 years for his exit," a statement by Başakşehir read. The club said Avcı served as an exemplary figure for Turkish football with his personality and his scientific approach to football. "We thank Abdullah Avcı for his efforts in our club's development and growth process," the statement said. Turkish media reported that Avcı has already reached a three-year deal with Beşiktaş, to replace outgoing coach Şenol Güneş. Başakşehir, meanwhile, will reportedly sign Çaykur Rizespor's Okan Buruk as Avcı's successor.

Başakşehir has long been an underdog in Turkish football. But the team dominated the Süper Lig for the first half of the season before succumbing to powerhouse Galatasaray. Avcı, who spent most of his football career playing for small Istanbul teams, is credited with Başakşehir's successful revival after he took over in 2006 when the club was still known by its former name. For 10 seasons and in his two separate tenures, the 55-year-old coach was at the helm of Başakşehir for 316 matches. He had renewed his contract for another five years in January 2019, long before Galatasaray made a strong comeback to dash Başakşehir's hopes for a league title.

Under Avcı, Başakşehir celebrated 148 wins and lost 86 matches. He also took the team to European competitions in the past four years though the team secured only three wins in 18 Europa League games and UEFA Champions League qualifiers. It was long rumored that Avcı would part ways with Başakşehir but İbrahim Üzülmez's departure was somewhat unexpected. The 45-year-old coach, who brought Çaykur Rizespor to the Süper Lig last season and did the same for Gençlerbirliği this season, announced his exit yesterday. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Üzülmez, who switched to coaching from playing in 2011, said he had other plans for the future. "I am proud and honored to be a part of Gençlerbirliği's promotion. Nevertheless, I have different career plans for the future and decided to step down though my contract did not expire. The club agreed and I left on good terms," he said.

Beşiktaş, meanwhile, is eyeing Fulham's André Schürlle, according to the Fotomaç newspaper. The Black Eagles secured a berth in the Europa League next season after finishing the Süper Lig third but face transfer challenges as the administration struggles with a limited budget and a mounting debt. The Black Eagles look to fill the void left by the departure of Dutch midfielder Ryan Babel to Fulham. The team is interested in Schürlle. The 28-year-old German international joined the Premier League side from Borussia Dortmund on loan last year and his contract will end on June 30. The German side is reportedly looking to unload Schürrle, who joined them for 30 million euros ($33.38 million) in 2016.

Fenerbahçe is seeking to shake off its image as an ailing powerhouse and is eyeing new names to shuffle the lineup including Max Kruse and Francesco Caputo. The Yellow Canaries lacked an edge in attack this season and Caputo might join Max Kruse as one of two forwards they plan to sign. The 31-year-old Cruse most recently left Werder Bremen after a career confined to Bundesliga teams.

For Trabzonspor, Colombian forward Hugo Rodallega remains a favorite player of the team and he himself acknowledged that the club was very interested in keeping him. Speaking to Colombian media outlets, Rodallega said they are yet to reach a deal on the figure he is asking for. Trabzonspor reportedly increased its proposal to Rodallega for a yearly fee from 900,000 euros to 1.2 million euros. Rodallega was the top scorer for Trabzonspor this year with 15 goals and three assists.