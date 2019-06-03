Nihat Özdemir elected new president of the Turkish Football Federation

Businessman Nihat Özdemir (right), a longtime executive in the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and Istanbul giant Fenerbahçe, was elected Saturday to the post of president of Turkish football.

Özdemir was the only candidate running in the election conducted during the TFF's ordinary general assembly meeting held in Ankara as other figures failed to gather the support of 60 delegates required for nomination.

Out of 214 delegates from the country's professional football leagues, namely the top tier Spor Toto Süper Lig, second-division Spor Toto First League (1. Lig), the third-division TFF Second Football League (2. Lig) and the fourth-division TFF Third Football League (3. Lig), 183 cast their votes, and Özdemir became the TFF's 42nd president with 179 voting in favor. The post of TFF presidency was vacant since Feb. 28 when Yıldırım Demirören, who held the position for seven years, resigned after a venture including his Demirören Holding won the tender to operate Turkey's only legal sports betting company Iddaa.

The 59-year-old Özdemir had served as TFF vice chairman since 2014. He long held the post of Fenerbahçe vice chairman and previously served in the administration of the capital's football club Ankaragücü. Ranked the 12th richest person in Turkey by Forbes magazine with $1.7 billion in wealth, Özdemir is a founding partner and the honorary board chairman of Turkish conglomerate Limak Holding, a leading construction company also active in the cement, energy, infrastructure management, tourism, food and beverage, and tourism sectors. His management board list includes names like TFF Vice Chairman Servet Yardımcı, who is also a member of the UEFA Executive Committee and the chairman of the National Associations Committee. In addition to Yardımcı, four other names from the previous administration made it to the 14-member board. ISTANBUL / DAILY SABAH