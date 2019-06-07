Real Madrid signs Eden Hazard from Chelsea

Forward Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid from Chelsea on a five year deal, the La Liga club said in a statement Friday.

The fee for Hazard, 28, was not disclosed but according to reports Real will pay an initial fee of 100 million euros ($113 million) with another 45 million euros in potential add-ons.

Hazard left Chelsea after seven years, having won two Premier League titles, two Europa League crowns, one FA Cup and one League Cup.

Hazard has been hoping for a move to Real for over a year, with Chelsea blocking his attempt to leave last year before the Blues finally accepted his wish in the closing weeks of the season.

Speaking after the Europa League final, Hazard had said: "I think it's a goodbye. My dream was to play in the Premier League, I did it for seven years. Maybe it's time for a new challenge."

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, and in his final campaign at Stamford Bridge he became just the fourth man in Premier League history to score 15 goals and make 15 assists in a season.

Earlier this week, Real announced signing of Serbia forward Luka Jovic.

The 21-year-old Jovic, who scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga games for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, agreed to a six-year deal with Madrid — to be completed following a successful medical exam. Madrid-based sports daily Marca reported the club was paying 60 million euros ($67.5 million) with a bonus of 5 million euros ($5.6 million), with 30% of the transfer fee going to Benfica, Jovic's former club.