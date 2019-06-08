England fans detained after Dusseldorf brawl

Four people were injured and 16 detained after English football fans clashed in the German city of Dusseldorf, police said on Friday. Police said considerable damage was caused in the old town when fighting broke out between fans of various clubs. Supporters had gathered to watch screenings of the UEFA Nations League match between England and the Netherlands in Portugal. Around 40 people were involved in the brawl in which tables, chairs, bottles and beer glasses were thrown. Those detained were men aged between 32 and 56, police said. The Netherlands won the game in Guimaraes 3-1 after extra-time.