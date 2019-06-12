Fonseca hired as new Roma coach

The Serie A club Roma have appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new coach after the brief tenure of Claudio Ranieri, the Rome club said Tuesday.

Roma said they had signed the Portuguese tactician for two seasons, with a possible contract extension to 2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Paulo Fonseca to the club," Roma president Jim Pallotta said in a statement. "Paulo is a young and ambitious coach with international experience, a winning mentality and a reputation for bold, attacking football that will excite our fans."

Fonseca, 46, began coaching in 2005 and made his reputation at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won the last three Ukraine league titles along with three domestic cups.