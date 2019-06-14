UEFA enters online video market

UEFA launched their own on-demand video platform yesterday, which will include free Bundesliga highlights in Britain and France.

The OTT, or Over The Top, service also has 60 years of archive footage of men's matches as well as women's and youth football. From next season roundups from the German league as well as weekly programs for an international audience will be available on the website every Monday in key European markets as well as in the Middle East and Africa. UEFA's Director of Marketing Guy-Laurent Epstein said the governing body was not planning on competing head-on with traditional broadcasters.

"We will be a supplementary offering to television channels because they do things live. We will do the behind the scenes things, press conferences, many things which are not traditionally available, to tell an extra story," he told Agence France-Presse (AFP).