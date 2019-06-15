Belgium extend lead atop FIFA world rankings

Belgium increased their lead at the top of the latest men's world football rankings released by governing body FIFA on Friday while Portugal placed fifth after their Nations League victory. The first-placed Belgians now have 1,746 points after a strong start to Euro 2020 qualifying while world champions France remained second but are now 38 points behind. Turkey also moved up 10 spots to take hold of 37th place on the rankings after a solid start to their Euro qualifying campaign. Meanwhile, Brazil stayed third ahead of the Copa America starting Saturday while Portugal's Nations League victory last weekend lifted them two spots to fifth. England remained fourth, Croatia dropped one to sixth, Spain moved up two to seventh, Uruguay lost two to eighth, Switzerland slipped one to ninth and Denmark stayed unchanged in 10th. Mexico stayed in place at 18th as the best ranked team from the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) before the Gold Cup begins this weekend. Senegal lead Africa in 22nd, Iran is the best in Asia at 20th while New Zealand top Oceania at 119th. The next rankings will be published on July 25.