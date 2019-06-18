Brazil's Marta becomes top goalscorer in history of World Cups

Marta became the leading scorer in the history of the men's and women's World Cups with 17 goals on Tuesday, overtaking Germany's Miroslav Klose with her penalty for Brazil against Italy.

The 33-year-old slammed home from the spot in the 74th minute of her side's final Group C game to put Brazil 1-0 up and move one ahead of former Bayern Munich and Lazio striker Klose in the all-time rankings.

The goal from Marta, widely regarded as the best player in the history of the women's game, helps Brazil in their bid to make the last 16 in France as they need just a point to secure a place in the knockout stage.