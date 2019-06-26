Brazilian defender Jean Lucas signs with Lyon

Seven-time French champion Lyon has completed its first offseason signing by bringing in midfielder Jean Lucas. The 21-year-old Brazilian joined from Flamengo.

Details of the deal were not revealed but reports in French media said the transfer cost 8 million euros. Lucas is the first player to be signed by Lyon since the arrival of Brazilians Juninho and Sylvinho.

Juninho, a former Lyon player, has been appointed sporting director while Sylvinho took over as coach as a replacement for Bruno Genesio. Lyon finished last season in third place and qualified for the Champions League.