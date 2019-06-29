Federation tightens rules on club spending

The Turkish Football Federation has announced the new Financial Fair Play regulations for the 2020-2021 season which make provisions to punish clubs for exceeding budgets on transfers.

The regulations come amid a debate on whether the banks should give a helping hand to debt-laden clubs and at a time when major Süper Lig outfits are struggling to sign internationals. UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules further obstruct clubs to recruit new players if they want to compete in European campaigns.

Under the new regulations, spending limits will be set for the next season and exact figures will be announced in September. Starting from the January transfer window, clubs will be obliged to follow the regulations and limit spending. Any club exceeding the limit will face a series of gradual fines and other punishments. The most lenient fine is a restriction on the lineup for clubs exceeding the limit at least 6 percent. If they go above 26 percent and more, the team will face a deduction of three points and will face transfer bans and monetary fines.