Brazil claims Copa America title with 3-1 victory over Peru

Brazil defeated Peru 3-1 to claim its ninth Copa America title on Sunday at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

Host Brazil's Everton Soares put in the first goal in the 15th minute, which was answered by Peru's Paola Guerrero in the 44th minute.

However, Brazil retook the lead at the end of the first half with a clinical strike into the bottom corner by Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus was sent off in the 70th minute after earning a second yellow card for tangling with Peru's Carlos Zambrano.

Brazil's Richarlison put a cherry on top of the victory with a 90th-minute goal on a penalty kick.

The victory is Brazil's first major trophy in 12 years.

Peru was hoping for only its third Copa success, having last triumphed in 1975.