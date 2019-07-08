Egyptian FA head quits, sacks coach after African Cup exit

The head of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), Hany Abu Reida, resigned hours after the Pharaohs' elimination from the African Nations Cup under way in Egypt, the federation said yesterday.

He also invited all members of the EFA board to resign and sacked the coaching team led by Mexican Javier Aguirre.

"This decision comes as a moral responsibility although the Football Association did not neglect its duties towards the national squad and offered complete financial and moral support to it," Abu Reida said.

He added that all the technical team of the Pharaohs have been fired for "disappointing" Egyptian football fans.

Egypt, the most successful team in Nations Cup history, suffered a stunning 1-0 defeat by South Africa on Saturday in a round-of-16 clash at Cairo International Stadium. South Africa's Thembinkosi Lorch stunned thousands of home fans into silence with his 85th minute goal.

The Pharaohs, who have claimed the title a record seven times, had been one of the hot favorites to win the tournament.

Egypt had maintained a perfect record in Group A fixtures at the competition, having won all three matches against Zimbabwe, Congo and Uganda. Egyptians had hoped that their team, led by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, would easily claim a record-extending eighth title.

Several members of the EFA have resigned in response to Abu Reida's call, the federation said on its Facebook page. The Pharaohs' exit from Africa's most prestigious football competition comes a year after their debacle at the World Cup in Russia where they lost all of their three group matches.