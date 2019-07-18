PSG coach Tuchel relaxed over Neymar saga

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel claims he is completely relaxed in connection with the Neymar transfer saga and the Brazilian will train with the team as usual as long as he at the club.

"For me it is completely normal between us. As long as he is with us he will train as if he would stay with us. Nothing is really changing," Tuchel said late Tuesday after PSG won their first preseason game at German second-division side Dynamo Dresden 6-1. Neymar wants to leave PSG after two years and return to Spanish champions Barcelona who sold him for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($249 million).

Neymar arrived a week late for preseason training Monday but did not make the trip to Dresden. Tuchel has also said it is not up to him to decide the fate of the forward because that is a matter between the player and the club leadership. PSG have meanwhile landed a new player in the form of French center back Abdou Diallo who joined them late Tuesday on a five-year contract from Borussia Dortmund for an estimated 34 million euros. "It is a great honor to be involved in such a prestigious club as Paris Saint-Germain," the 23-year-old Diallo said, speaking of "another important step in my career."