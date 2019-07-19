Beşiktaş goes to Europe for youth training

Süper Lig outfit Beşiktaş signed a deal with its former player Fabian Ernst to train young players in Europe. The German midfielder, formerly of Werder Bremen, took to youth training after ending his playing career.

Beşiktaş Chairman Fikret Orman and Ernst signed an agreement in the team's Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul. Orman told reporters at a press conference with Ernst that the German player was involved in the training of youth players and owns Denmark's Naestved club and will cooperate with them for their expansion into Europe.

"We plan on opening training academies in various parts of Europe and he will coordinate them. We will recruit players trained there to the professional team in the future. For his part, Ernst said he already runs a school for young footballers in Germany and trained about 300 players. "We have a significant pool of trainers from German-speaking countries and I believe we will be able to make Beşiktaş benefit from our experience," Ernst said.