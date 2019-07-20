Fans applaud Trabzonspor’s emotional kit presentation video

An emotional presentation video for the new kit of Black Sea giants Trabzonspor ​received high praise from fans online.

The two-minute video tells a story of a young Trabzonspor fan from a mountainous village in northern Turkey's Trabzon province.

Saddened by the fact that unlike his friends he does not own a jersey of his favorite team, the boy takes a plain gray t-shirt and uses a marker to put number 10 and name "Abdülkadir" on it in reference to the club's 20-year-old winger Abdülkadir Ömür.

Seeing this, his mother employs traditional handcraft to make a Tranzonspor kit for her son using a handloom, overjoying the boy.

Coğrafyamızın geleneksel dokuma bezi "keşan" motiflerini formamıza gururla işledik! Çünkü bize ait olan ve bizden kıldığımız her zaman en güzelidir. 😊 Biliyoruz ki #yanyana durursak #bizbize yeteriz!



Gri formamız, yarın öğleden sonra TS Club'lar ve online mağazamızda! ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/NoKaiIfXQt — Trabzonspor Kulübü (@Trabzonspor) July 19, 2019

According to Trabzonspor, the new gray away kit was inspired by "keşan" — ornamented headscarves worn in the northern region.

The video shared by the club on Twitter was watched more than 3.5 million times since Friday evening and received 20,000 retweets and 81,000 likes.

Among others, the video was re-shared by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who accompanied his post with applauding emojis.

Trabzonspor, the most successful Turkish club apart from Istanbul's "big three" Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, finished fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig in the 2018/19 season and will return to European competitions following a three-year hiatus.