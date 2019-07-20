   
FOOTBALL
CATEGORIES

Fans applaud Trabzonspor’s emotional kit presentation video

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 20.07.2019 18:45
Updated 20.07.2019 18:46

An emotional presentation video for the new kit of Black Sea giants Trabzonspor ​received high praise from fans online.

The two-minute video tells a story of a young Trabzonspor fan from a mountainous village in northern Turkey's Trabzon province.

Saddened by the fact that unlike his friends he does not own a jersey of his favorite team, the boy takes a plain gray t-shirt and uses a marker to put number 10 and name "Abdülkadir" on it in reference to the club's 20-year-old winger Abdülkadir Ömür.

Seeing this, his mother employs traditional handcraft to make a Tranzonspor kit for her son using a handloom, overjoying the boy.

According to Trabzonspor, the new gray away kit was inspired by "keşan" — ornamented headscarves worn in the northern region.

The video shared by the club on Twitter was watched more than 3.5 million times since Friday evening and received 20,000 retweets and 81,000 likes.

Among others, the video was re-shared by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who accompanied his post with applauding emojis.

Trabzonspor, the most successful Turkish club apart from Istanbul's "big three" Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, finished fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig in the 2018/19 season and will return to European competitions following a three-year hiatus.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Football Baghdad Bounedjah's early goal propelled Algeria to a first Africa...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS