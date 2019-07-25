Galatasaray to play friendly against Bordeaux

The Galatasaray squad will face the French team from Bordeaux as part of preparations for the new season. According to a statement released by the club, Galatasaray, which has been camping in Austria as part of preparations for the 2019-2020 season, will take on Bordeaux in a friendly match.

The match at the Tivoli-Neu Stadium in Innsbruck, Austria, will begin at 05.30 p.m. local time in Turkey, Sunday, July 28. Bordeaux finished the last season in 14th place with 41 points in the 20-team French Football League, Ligue 1. Galatasaray and Bordeaux have faced each other five times in European cups.

Two of the competitions in question were won by the French team, while the other two ended in a draw. The remaining match ended with Galatasaray outmaneuvering the French team. Brazilian player Mariano Filho, who had his first experience in Europe in a Bordeuax uniform from 2012 to 2015, will be playing against his former team. Galatasaray will also play friendly matches with Germany's Augsburg on July 25 and Italy's Fiorentina on August 11.