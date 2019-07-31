   
PSG sign Everton's Gueye on 4-year contract

LONDON
Everton's Idrissa Gueye in action with Hull City's Robert Snodgrass, Dec. 30, 2016.
Paris St Germain have signed Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye on a four-year contract, the French champions said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Senegal international joined Everton from Aston Villa in 2016 and made 108 appearances for the Merseyside club. He spent five years at Lille before moving to England, winning a league and cup double with the French club in 2011.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported earlier that PSG would pay about 30 million pounds ($36.49 million) for the player.

"I'm immensely proud to sign for Paris Saint Germain," Gueye said in a statement on PSG's website. "I wanted to give a new boost to my club career by joining Paris Saint Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sports projects in Europe.

