Nigeria’s Onyekuru leaves Everton for Monaco after successful season with Galatasaray

Nigerian midfielder Henry Onyekuru, who helped Istanbul giants Galatasaray clinch their 22th league title last season on loan from Everton, moved to the French football club Monaco, on late Monday, the club said.

"Monaco are delighted to announce the signing of Henry Onyekuru from Everton. Our new attacking midfielder joins us on a five year deal," Monaco announced on Twitter.

Onyekuru's previous club Everton also confirmed the exit of 22-year old international footballer from their cub.

"Henry Onyekuru has completed transfer to Ligue 1 club Monaco for an undisclosed fee," Everton said on its website. He reportedly joins the Ligue 1 outfit for 17 million euros ($19 million).

Enchante Monaco 🇲🇨 New League, New Challenge! I'm excited, let's get started! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hl3WIXFuR0 — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) August 12, 2019

"I'm very happy to join a great club like AS Monaco. I will give everything to improve and help the club to have a great season. I look forward to meeting my teammates," the 22-year-old told Monaco's website.

Onyekuru also thanked Everton and Galatasaray through a post on Twitter.

I want to thank @everton for the opportunity and making it possible for me to experience the best year of my career at @galatasaray . My time in Turkey was nothing short of amazing! The supporters, the club and my teammates made me feel at home from Day 1! We made history Thank U — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) August 12, 2019

Onyekuru, who has made 11 appearances for the Super Eagles, originally joined the Premier League side in 2017 but has spent the two past campaigns on-loan with Anderlecht and Galatasaray, helping the Istanbul football powerhouse to win the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 22th time in its history. The Yellow-Reds also won the Turkish Cup.

In July 2018, Galatasaray signed Onyekuru on a season-long loan from Everton for 800,000 euros to have a stronger squad. He scored 16 goals in 44 appearances for Galatasaray

He previously played for Belgian second division side K.A.S Eupen before joining Everton in the summer of 2017 for 7 million euros.

Leonardo Jardim's options in front of goal could be strengthened further with Sevilla's France forward Wissam Ben Yedder being linked with a move to Stade Louis II.

However former club captain Radamel Falcao and Portugal wide-man Rony Lopes have been linked with moves away from the Principality. Falcao will reportedly join Galatasaray, although the move is yet to be confirmed.

Despite high-profile players and enormous financial resources from club owner Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, wealthy Mediterranean principality's ruling House of Grimaldi and sale of stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiémoué Bakayoko that helped the club to clinch the Ligue 1 title in 2016-2017 season, Monaco finished last season 16th in the 20-team top French tier, just two points above relegation zone.

Finishing 2017-2018 second, Monaco made bad start next season and Jardim was sacked with former France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in October, who couldn't turn the tide and replaced again with Jardim only three months later.